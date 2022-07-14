Pipeline burst dries up Byo

BY SILAS NKALA

A RAW water pipeline burst has forced the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to implement a 48-hour water rationing programme.

With effect from today (Friday) up to July 21, the whole city and some outlying areas such as Mbalabala Army Barracks, Mzinyathini Irrigation Scheme, Esigodini and Imbizo Barracks will have limited water supplies due to low raw water delivery to the Criterion Waterworks.

A notice by town clerk Christopher Dube read: “The City of Bulawayo would like to advise the public of a 48 hours water (rationing) programme for all areas fed from the Criterion Clear water reservoir, 6J Riffle Range, Magwegwe and Hillside reservoirs. The introduction of an emergency 48 hour (rationing) programme for all areas fed from the Criterion Clear water reservoir, 6J Riffle Range, Magwegwe and Hillside reservoirs are from July 15 to 21.

“This is a consequence of the reduced raw water deliveries to Criterion Water Treatment plant due to a burst that occurred on one of the major raw water lines — the Flowserve pipeline from Ncema Dam to Criterion at Burnside. Council technical staff is currently working to repair the burst pipe and bring back online the affected

pipeline.”

BCC has been experiencing repeated breakdowns at the same pipeline, forcing council to implement water rationing in March due to repairs at Ncema Waterworks.

The water rationing programme comes as one of the city’s major sources, Umzingwane Dam is on the verge of being decommissioned.