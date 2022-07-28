Pastor Mukariri launches 9th album

BY MOSES MUGUGUNYEKI

ALL is set for gospel musician-cum-pastor Daisy Mukariri to launch her ninth album titled Celebrity at the Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza tomorrow.

The two-in-one album launch coincides with Bright Daises Christian Institute talent and family show.

On the album, the pastor at Emmanuel Fellowship Ministries features high-riding sungura musician Mark Ngwazi, gospel queen Dorcas Moyo and Obert Chari of the Mebo fame.

“We are ready for the day and I am promising fireworks at the launch that starts at 9am,” Mukariri said.

“We appeal to families in and around Chitungwiza to come in their numbers to the launch, which coincides with our school’s fundraising initiative.”

The launch will also see students from Bright Daises Christian Institute showcase their artistic talents in poetry, dance and music, among others.

Another gospel diva Bethany Pasinawako-Ngolomi and acoustic guitar musician Bright Chisango are also billed to perform at the launch.

Produced by Gibson Makumbe, the album carries tracks such as Kurumidza Kupindura, featuring Chari; Kutakwa Nemabwe featuring Moyo; Huya Upinde Basa; Chikero Cherudo, featuring Ngwazi; Ndinoyambuka, Ngariende, Celebrity, Zvenhando and Kurira Munyasha.

The song Chikero Cherudo promises to be a hit considering that both Mukariri and Ngwazi employ satire, parody and a sense of humour in their lyrics.

Mukariri’s discography includes Mwari Anoona released in 2010, Chikomana Delete (2014), Vhangeri Nengoma (2016), Muviri Wangu (2017), Rereka Nzeve (2018), Bhaibheri (2019) and MaLevels (2021).