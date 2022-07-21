Outspoken Mapeza, Nhumwa fined

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL)has slapped FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza and Manica Diamonds mentor Johannes Nhumwa with hefty fines for condemning match officials in the media after the weekend’s matches.

Mapeza and Nhumwa were fined US$1 250 each for comments they made in the aftermath of their respective matches against Dynamos and Herentals.

In a statement released yesterday, the PSL said: “The Premier Soccer League has fined Manica Diamonds FC coach Johanisi Nhumwa and FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza for breaching PSL rules and regulations following statements on match officiating they made in the media after the Castle Lager Matchday 21 fixtures played over the weekend.”

Mapeza was irked by “soft” free-kicks awarded to Dynamos when they played last weekend, while Nhumwa also complained about poor match officiating when they hosted Herentals at Vhengere Stadium in Rusape.

This was not the first time match officials were slammed by coaches in the media, with many key stakeholders in the football fraternity questioning officiating in the first stanza of the season.

“The two were charged under the Order 13 of the PSL standing Orders Offences and Fines, which makes it an offence whereby: A player or official makes comments in the media or social media in which they imply bias, question the integrity or any comments which brings the League and /or its Sponsors into disrepute or are abusive, offensive and /or insulting. The coaches have been each fined a sum of US$1 250. The PSL advises clubs to make use of the official channels in lodging complaints against match officials,” the PSL added.