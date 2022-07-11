Ntola villagers, miner dispute persists

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

VILLAGERS in Ntola, Esikhoveni, in Matabeleland South province have accused Heywood Mining Company of digging up graveyards in the area despite protests from the affected families.

They also accused Chief Stanley Gwebu of approving the mining activities despite objections by villagers.

“The chief (Gwebu) seems to be siding with the miner because the mining activities will begin this week despite us objecting because we want to safeguard our burial sites, settlements and the school, which are areas where Heywood gold mine’s claims are pegged,” a villager who spoke on condition of anonymity told Southern Eye.

But mine spokesperson Fisani Moyo said the allegations were not true because the company had operated in the area since 1985.

“We don’t know what these people are talking about. The mine is our father’s legacy and has been operating there for a long time. Why are they objecting to its existence today? We are not in anybody’s territory. Our rivals who are interested in mining might be raising this discord with the community,” Moyo said.

“There is electricity and other structures put up by the mine, which shows that the shafts have long been there. Our father named the place Madikane Mine,” he said.

Mzinyathini ward 3 village development coordinator David Mpofu, however, said: “We won’t allow them to work. We will fight for our settlements even if it means taking the matter to court. Our chief should defend us because he is our father, but it seems he is turning a deaf ear to our pleas. The miners must get our approval as villagers to conduct their activities within our settlements.”

Chief Gwebu said it was unfortunate that people were accusing him, yet they were once good bed-fellows with the miner.

“If the villagers think I concur with what is going on, then they should solve the issue on their own.

“What can I do if the miner says they were given the permit by the Mines office? The villagers had been working with these miners, but I don’t know what caused their fallout,” he said.

Matabeleland South mining director, Khumbulani Mlangeni said he would comment on the issue after a stakeholders meeting and tours of the mine are conducted.