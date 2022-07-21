Nkomo family, BCC in joint road rehab project

BY SILAS NKALA

THE late Vice President Joshua Nkomo’s family, through its Anzac company, has teamed up with the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to complete Whitestone and Mqabuko Heights roads and drainage in Burnside.

Anzac has been entangled in a legal battle with some beneficiaries of Whitestone and Mquabuko Heights properties over failure by the company to service the stands.

“The developer had engaged Road Trackers (Private) Limited whose quote for the roads and storm water drains was

US$4 562 413,53 as per the approved civil designs. So far Anzac investments (Pvt) Ltd has been able to raise US$3 251 445, 00,” BCC’s latest minutes read.

“An outstanding payment to the contractor of US$1 310 968,53 was, therefore, required so that the roads are completed. Only after construction can the beneficiaries be able to take titles for their properties.”

The minutes state that Anzac Properties (Pvt) Ltd intended to create a development fund to raise the remainder of the funds for completion of the road network.

In 2020, 12 beneficiaries of the residential stands complained over the Nkomo family’s alleged failure to service their stands and provide title deeds.

The 12, who bought the stands between 2002 and 2005, complained that despite having fully paid for the properties, Anzac Investments, a company directed by Nkomo’s daughter Thandiwe, had not yet serviced the area in breach of the agreement of sale entered between the parties.

They sought a court order directing the Nkomo family and company to comply with the terms of the agreement of sale by transferring the properties into their names.

In October 2016, Nkomo’s daughter indicated that Anzac Investments was struggling to raise close to US$5 million for servicing the upmarket Mqabuko Heights and Whitestone land comprising residential stands, open spaces, a commercial centre as well as primary and secondary school sites.

At the time, she told council that the company wanted to engage the municipality or a private player in a joint venture in selling the remaining stands.

Council, however, rejected her request, saying it would set a wrong precedent.