Rice stalks in a field: File pic
Nigeria: Empowering local rice farmers to achieve food security

WHEN we hear the words “local rice farmer”, we might imagine a rural dweller in a straw hat cultivating their crops in a rice paddy. As familiar as this picture might be, the story does not end there.

Local rice farmers contribute a significant quota to the national effort towards achieving food security and a more productive economy.

With a rapidly growing population of over 200 million people, coupled with the prevalence of hunger and malnutrition, ramping up local production of dominant staples like rice is crucial for Nigeria to attain food security and lift millions of people out of poverty.This Day

 

