NewsDay journos barred from First Lady event

By Newsday News

-

13

BY JULIA NDLELA
JOURNALISTS from the NewsDay and other private media houses were barred from covering an event where First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa was commissioning a clinic at the Marondera Female Open Prison.

The clinic was built under the First Lady’s Angel of Hope Foundation with funding from TelOne.

An official from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) said only the State media and officials from the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services were allowed to cover the event.

Auxillia’s acting media liaison officer John Manzongo threatened to have the private media journalists arrested.

“Tell your people to leave the event or else we will call security on them. We do not want them in these premises,” Manzongo advised officials from TelOne who had invited the journalists.

Manzongo is also Auxillia’s photographer.

