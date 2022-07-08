Ndiraya calls for unity

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya has urged everyone at the club to stick together as they try to navigate through a difficult period.

A section of the club’s supporters turned on Ndiraya and his players after their goalless draw against Triangle last week.

The draw followed a 1-0 upset defeat to Yadah a fortnight ago, two results that saw the Harare giants losing ground on race leaders FC Platinum.

The former midfielder who, however, still retains the support of the majority of the fans despite the team’s recent slump in form, says now is the time for the club’s stakeholders to remain united.

“I wouldn’t want to talk much about what transpired in our last match but basically when you coach and play for Dynamos there is always pressure. You are expected to win each and every match but that is unlike of football,” Ndiraya said.

“Of course the agitation from the supporters is there but we still have time. There are still so many games to be played and if we start to be agitated at the halfway stage of the season, what if we were in this situation towards the end of the season. It will be something very different so it’s important for the fans to rally behind the team, to support the players so that we get the results that everyone wants. But if we then jeer the players, put pressure on the team, then it becomes different. We have got so many new players in the team who are not so used to play under extreme pressure.”

Dynamos’ next test is against Cranborne Bullets at Vengere Stadium in Rusape this afternoon, and defeat there will intensify the spotlight further on Ndiraya and his players.

“Of course the players now understand what it means to play for the team but we have had them here for less than seven months and we shouldn’t be putting them under pressure but rather give them all the support that they need for them to perform for our team. In good and in bad times the fans must always be pushing the boys, supporting the players. We have also been talking to the players making sure that that they understand the team that they play for. We are the biggest club football team in the country and playing for that team comes with a lot of pressure and must be getting used to it. Going forward and with more time, I believe they will understand what they really supposed to be doing,” Ndiraya said.

Dynamos have been boosted by the return of midfielder Trevor Mavhunga and defender Sylvester Appiah.

The duo missed the game against Triangle due to an injury and illness, respectively.

They have both fully recovered and are available for selection.

But young Junior Makunike is still out injured and so are Munyaradzi Mawadza and Stephen Chatikobo.

Dynamos’ major undoing has been their strikers’ inability to convert the numerous chances that the team creates.

Of the five strikers currently at the club, none has scored more than one goal after 19 rounds of matches.

Their top goal scorer is Emmanuel Paga, a midfielder with five goals, followed by 18-year old winger Bill Antonio who has managed three goals.

“We have been putting more hours in training and we hope that they (strikers) will get in the right areas to score the goals we want,” Ndiraya said.

Cranborne Bullets coach Nesbert Saruchera said his side is ready for the clash as they look to make it two out of two following their win over Bulawayo Chiefs last week.

“My team is composed mainly of youngsters so they are motivated and excited to play against the big giants. It’s an advantage to us coaches.”

The army side are not doing well themselves of late.

They had lost five consecutive matches before their 1-0 win away to Bulawayo Chiefs which propelled them out of the relegation zone.

They are now on 13th position with 19 points, a point above ZPC Kariba, a team sitting on the relegation cut-off point.

“The win was a morale booster for the team. We are hoping to kick on from now on and try to string some positive results. I’m happy that we managed to finally get a win that our performances merit. We have been playing well but losing matches. It was just a bad phase for us and we hope it has passed,” Saruchera said.

Dynamos edged Cranborne Bullets 1-0 in the reverse fixture, with Shadreck Nyahwa scoring the only goal two minutes into the match.