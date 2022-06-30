Ndiraya appeals for patience

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya has called on the club fans to be patient with the team as they look to bounce back from last week’s disappointing defeat against Yadah.

The Harare giants title aspirations were dented following a surprise 1-0 defeat to the Miracle Boys, a loss that left them four points behind log leaders Chicken Inn.

It was perhaps the performance of the team in the defeat that angered the Dynamos fans.

The fans have made their feelings known on social media.

Ndiraya said he understands the frustration of the fans, but said they were doing everything to put things right.

“I want to make a call to our supporters to continue to rally behind the team,” Ndiraya appealed. “Of course, we have had a bad start to the second round of matches that we were not anticipating, but there is still a lot of time to recover and get back to the top so we want them to keep the faith in the team, keep supporting the team until we get to the end. We were down last weekend but we are not out.”

Ndiraya will be without at least five players for the Triangle match, but only Trevor Mavhunga is a regular among the expected absentees.

Mavhunga is down with flu as is Ghanaian Martin Ofori. Defender Munyaradzi Mawadza limped off training yesterday with a groin problem while fit again Tino Muringai has been training with the team but still lacks match fitness.

Young Stephen Chatikobo is also out with an ankle problem.

“We expected those available to fight for a place in the final 20. Mavhunga has been a key player in the last few games that he has played, but it is something that we don’t want to really mourn about because we have able replacements so we will see how we can play around with that position and get a result that we want from the game,” Ndiraya said.

Midfielder Shadreck Nyahwa and club top goalscorer Emmanuel Paga are available for selection after returning from Tanzania where they had gone for trials.

“It is a huge boost. We have said we want to have all our best players with us going into the final stretch of the season and it’s good that they are back. We know what they can add to the team,” Ndiraya said.

“We have had some few injuries and of course sickness because of the cold weather so they are bringing more selection option to the team and hopefully we can have a very strong response from the squad with them included. They give us a boost especially after the bad result that we got. They have brought in a lot of competition for places in the team and hopefully they can come in and give us that what we missed in last week’s game.”