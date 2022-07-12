Namibian beef enters Ghana market

THE Namibia High Commissioner to Ghana, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, has given an assurance of deepened trade relations between Ghanaian and Namibian businesses.

The increased relations, she explained, would enhance the activities of the businesses and capture new foreign direct investment. She said this at an event in Tema on June 29, to mark the entry of the first consignment of Namibian beef imported to Ghana.

The first official shipment of 15 tonnes of beef products from Namibia is a partnership between the Namibia Meat Corporation (Meatco) and Abanga Farm and Food Systems, Ghana, the exclusive distributor of Namibian beef in Ghana and West Africa. – Graphic Online