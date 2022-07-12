EPAPER
HomeAgricultureNamibian beef enters Ghana market
beef
Agriculture

Namibian beef enters Ghana market

By Newsday News

-

22

THE Namibia High Commissioner to Ghana, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, has given an assurance of deepened trade relations between Ghanaian and Namibian businesses.

The increased relations, she explained, would enhance the activities of the businesses and capture new foreign direct investment. She said this at an event in Tema on June 29, to mark the entry of the first consignment of Namibian beef imported to Ghana.

The first official shipment of 15 tonnes of beef products from Namibia is a partnership between the Namibia Meat Corporation (Meatco) and Abanga Farm and Food Systems, Ghana, the exclusive distributor of Namibian beef in Ghana and West Africa. – Graphic Online

 

Previous articleClosed firms owe BCC over US$59,5m
Next articleDzimbanhete in Germany for Documenta 15

Recent Posts

Stories you will enjoy

Recommended reading

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2021 Alpha Media Holdings. All Rights reserved.