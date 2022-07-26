NAAZ to run coaching courses

By Courage Nyaya

The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (NAAZ) is set to host an International Level One course for coaches who have been conducting mentoring duties without qualifications.

NAAZ president Tendai Tagara said the course will be held in Bulawayo.

“NAAZ will be hosting yet another international Level One coaching course and the course will be in held Bulawayo from 26th August to 4th of September,” Tagara said.

The course has attracted a lot of interest from aspiring coaches, most of who have been working without the qualifications.

‘’We are happy that a lot of junior coaches who have been illegally coaching juniors without qualifications are responding to our request to be trained. I’m happy many former athletes are joining the programme.”

Tagara also implored the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), National Association of School Heads (NASH) and National Association of Primary Heads (NAPH) to monitor and prevent unqualified coaches from taking up duties that should be handled by qualified personnel.

“We have advised the NASH and NAPH who are the custodians of our juniors athletes to demand to see the coaches qualifications. We also asked parents to do research on their children’s personal coaches so that their children are not handled by unscrupulous individuals who will end up abusing these vulnerable innocent kids. We have also made it clear to the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) that no unqualified coaches will handle our athletes,” he said.