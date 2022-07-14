Mzansi’s DJ Tira, Nox in ‘Stay with Me’ last lap

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

TONIGHT, just forget the passport fiasco over South African DJ, record producer and kwaito artist DJ Tira, put on your dancing shoes and enjoy his music at the Stay with Me concert at Odyssey Hotel in Kadoma.

Undoubtedly, the loss of DJ Tira’s passport when he performed in Gwanda last weekend is something he wishes not to be reminded of and obviously wants to quickly forget.

The celebrated DJ Tira only managed to return to his home after the intervention of the South African embassy in Harare.

Away from the passport fiasco, tonight, DJ Tira stages his debut performance in the farming town of Kadoma hoping to attract a full house, something that might show how he appeals to locals.

The Mzansi star will be in Kadoma courtesy of South Africa-based Zimbabwean musician Enock “Nox” Guni who invited him for the last leg of his motherland music expedition Zimbabwe tour.

After his return from Mzansi, Nox embarked on the motherland music expedition tour in an effort to take his music to local fans.

Nox yesterday said he was happy to be sharing the stage with the celebrated DJ Tira, born Mthokozisi Khathi.

“I have had a successful Zimbabwe tour and I am happy with the support and feedback to date. We have performed to big crowds in every part of the country and bringing in Dj Tira for tonight’s show will be the climax of the tour,” Nox said.

“We just cannot wait to blow away our fans tonight. We are calling for the fans to come in numbers for the fun-filled night at Odyssey Hotel in Kadoma.”

Tonight’s concert theme Stay with Me is derived from Nox and DJ Tira’s duet of the same title produced last year. Tyfah Guni is also part of the performers.

“This Stay with Me concert is the final leg of my Zimbabwe tour and we promise to give our fans a cherished music experience tonight,” Nox said.

“DJ Tira has also promised to deliver as usual and fans should brace for a performance of a lifetime from the seasoned crooner.”

DJ Tira, who confessed much love for Zimbabwe, also promised a night to remember for his local fans.

“Zimbabwe has been an experience starting with my performance in Gwanda over the weekend and I am happy to be back on stage at Odyssey, Kadoma tonight,” he said.

The highlight of the show will probably be when Nox and DJ Tira combine their voices for their collabo Stay with Me.

Odyssey Hotel general manager Kudzai Chipengo said they had done their homework for a memorable show.

“Odyssey Hotel is the home of stars and we are happy to host South Africa and our own Zimbabwe’s finest today. It is going to be a show to remember,” Chipengo said.

“I just want to salute the whole team for their spirited efforts in organising this show. I believe this is going to be a sold-out show.”

Music lovers will have to part with US$10, US$20 and US$50 for the standard, VIP and VVIP tickets, respectively for the show.