Mutambi’s 10th album on cards

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

SUNGURA music appears destined to dominate the local music scene as sungura musicians continuously release one album after another.

Paving the way was Nicholas “Madzibaba” Zakaria who earlier on marked his birthday with an album Musabvunda. In June it was the king of sungura Alick Macheso who followed with his Tinosvitswa Nashe.

Just recently Mark Ngwazi dropped his Nharo nezvine nharo album, which is being received well across the various social media platforms. On July 16, another sungura sensation Simon Mutambi will be releasing his 10th album Uchataura Zvese.

Mutambi’s album, to be launched at East Point in the capital, will be carrying six tracks namely Zvinamatire, Dananai kwenyu ikoko, Tariro, Danwa nemutupo, Murombo and Zvinoita rudo.

“I think this album is really going to become a hit and is going to be received well by fans. I can say this upcoming album is really going to be the best of all the sungura music that has been produced in Zimbabwe so far,” he told NewsDay Life & Style.

The Featherstone-bred musician applauded Macheso and Zakaria for inspiring and shaping his career.

Asked about how he sees himself in the next coming years, the artiste said: “I see myself becoming a successful person in life having all the things I have wished to have and being the most sought-after musician in Zimbabwe and beyond. I see sungura music as a wonderful genre because it reminds us of our own culture, this genre does not copy the music or culture of other countries.”

Fellow musicians Zakaria, Sulumani Chimbetu, Somandla Ndebele and First Farai will be present at the album launch, with Macheso being the guest artiste for the day.