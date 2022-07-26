Musakanda recalled to Chevrons squad

By Kevin Mapasure

Victor Nyauchi and Brad Evans have been called up to replace the injured duo of Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani ahead of the Zimbabwe national cricket team’s white ball home series against Bangladesh starting at the weekend.

Muzarabani and Chatara, who are Zimbabwe’s main seam bowlers, were both injured in the International Cricket Council T-20 World Cup qualifiers held in Bulawayo.

They were both ruled out of the Bangladesh series where the two nations will play three T-20 matches and a similar number of One-Day Internationals.

Muzarabani will be out for about four weeks after sustaining a muscle injury while Chatara has been ruled out of the Bangladesh, India and Australia series and is also likely to miss the T-20 World Cup.

While some may view the duo’s absence as a big blow, Coach Dave Houghton said that it opens up opportunities for younger and upcoming players.

“Blessing is out for four to five weeks, Chatara, we will be lucky if he recovers before the World Cup, but it opens up opportunities for some youngsters,” Houghton said.

Zimbabwe also have Richard Ngarava and Luke Jongwe in the squad.

The duo of Nyauchi and Evans are limited experienced, with both having made their T20 debuts against Namibia in Bulawayo in May.

They have not played in the 50-over format for Zimbabwe but will be looking to make an impact against a tough Bangladesh side.

The selectors have recalled batsman Tarisai Musakanda who last played an ODI match against Pakistan in 2018.

He last pulled on the national team shirt in T20 cricket against Bangladesh last year and he returns hoping to face the Tigers again.

Musakanda has 15 ODI caps under his belt, with a single half century, while he has played 12 T-20 internationals for his country.

Zimbabwe have a tough but exciting line up of fixtures that will begin with the two T20 matches against Bangladesh on Saturday and Sunday before the third one on Tuesday.

The two nations will square off in three ODIs before India make their first visit to Zimbabwe in six years.

India are likely to name Virat Kohli in their squad which will come in for three Super League ODIs after which Zimbabwe travel to Australia for the same number of matches in the same format.

Zimbabwe’s Schedule

Bangladesh Tour to Zimbabwe

First T-20 July 30, Second T-20 July 31, Third T-20 August 2

First ODI July 5, Second ODI July 7, Third ODI July 10

India Tour to Zimbabwe

First ODI July 18, Second ODI July 20, Third ODI August 22

Zimbabwe Tour to Australia

August 28: Riverway Stadium, Townsville, August 31: Riverway Stadium, Townsville, September 3: Riverway Stadium, Townsville.