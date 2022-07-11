Mpofu loses farm grab appeal

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

ZANU PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu yesterday lost his Supreme Court bid to take over Esidakeni Farm in Nyamandlovu, which he allegedly grabbed from rights activist Siphosami Malunga.

This was after Malunga had won a High Court order to stop Mpofu from evicting him.

Mpofu then appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn the order, but lost the case yesterday.

Malunga, who is son of the late nationalist Sydney Malunga, co-owns Kershelmar Farm, popularly known as Esikadeni in Nyamandlovu, with his business associates Charles Moyo and Zephania Dhlamini.

The Supreme Court described Mpofu’s taking over of the farm as a “brazen invasion” which was done without following due process.

The court ordered Mpofu to vacate the farm and desist from disrupting operations.

In the Supreme Court appeal, Mpofu, his wife Sikhanyisiwe and their company Mswelangubo Farm Ltd claimed to have taken over Esikhadeni Farm on the basis that they had an offer letter.

But the court ruled that they had no right to resort to self-help in taking over possession without following due process of the law.