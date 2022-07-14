Mozambique in five-day mourning for ex-Angola leader

The Mozambican government has declared five days of national mourning following the death of former Angolan president José Eduardo dos Santos.

The mourning period started at midnight on Thursday.

During the five days the national flag will be flown at half mast in the country and in all diplomatic representations abroad.

The decision was taken on Wednesday night by the Council of Ministers which met in an extraordinary session.

“Jose Eduardo dos Santos, earned, at a national and international level, high prestige and esteem, especially in the context of the fight for racial equality against apartheid, in favour of freedom, dignity and economic and social progress of the countries of southern Africa and the African continent in general,” said Ludivina Bernardo, the deputy minister of industry and commerce in a press conference.

Mr Dos Santos died in a Barcelona hospital on Friday last week, where he had been undergoing medical treatment.

He was president of Angola for nearly 40 years, until 2017. -BBC