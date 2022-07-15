Moyo boost for FC Platinum

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

DEFENDING Champions FC Platinum have been boosted by the return of utility player Blessing Moyo who had been absent due to injury as they prepare to take on struggling Harare giants Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium in Harare tomorrow afternoon.

Moyo, who has been enjoying his football back in the premier league this season, missed FC Platinum’s last three assignments but has been declared fit to face his former paymasters.

Defender Lawrence Mhlanga, who sustained a head injury last weekend when they hosted Bulawayo Chiefs, is also available for selection.

Only three players, Petros Mhari, William Stima and Hagiazo Magaya remain sidelined owing to injuries, with Magaya expected to spend a lengthy period of time on the treatment bed.

The platinum miners will also miss the services of vice-captain Gift Bello due to a family bereavement.

“We have some guys who are still out, Petros (Mhari), Stima (William) and Magaya (Hagaizo) are also out. The other unfortunate part is that Bello lost his younger brother this morning, so he won’t be with us on Sunday,” Mapeza revealed during a Press conference yesterday.

However, the Warriors coach is not reading much into Dynamos struggles, acknowledging that they pose a big threat even when they are at their lowest in terms of form.

“We know Dynamos and their history, that makes it a massive game for both clubs.

“What matters ahead of this one is our mindset as a team. I hope we maintain the same mentality and attitude, then we see after the match.

“We know their current form and what has been happening to them but we have to avoid looking into that because anything can happen, they are Dynamos and anything can happen at any given time.

“We are not playing our games with any pressure, it happens all over the world. If you play and win games, you end up on top of the log, we are taking each game as it comes,” he added.

Eight points separate the two sides going into this encounter and Dynamos will aim to close the gap by stopping FC Platinum’s seven-match winning streak.

The Harare giants are battling poor form and will head into the match on the back of a defeat to Cranborne Bullets last week which left head coach Tonderai Ndiraya on the brink.

Ndiraya, who has bemoaned his team’s failure to convert their chances in recent weeks, says he is hopeful that his players will finally come right against FC Platinum.

“It’s a game which we want to use to correct our past mistakes but the question is: Would we really want to correct mistakes against a team like FC Platinum? The answer would be: Why not? This is an opportunity for us to correct those mistakes and make sure that we take off and consistently move forward as a team. We are looking forward to the match and we have been preparing well,” Ndiraya said.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Fixtures

Today: ZPC Kariba v Cranborne Bullets (Nyamhunga), Bulawayo City v Tenax (Babourfields), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Caps United (Baobab), Harare City v Triangle (National Sports Stadium), WhaWha v Highlanders (Ascot), Manica Diamonds v Herentals (Vengere)

Tomorrow: Bulawayo Chiefs v Chicken Inn (Luveve), Dynamos v FC Platinum (Nantional Sports Stadium), Back Rhinos v Yadah (Vengere)