Mine Entra roars into life

BY NIZBERT MOYO

THE 25th edition of the Mine Entra Expo roars into life in Bulawayo today with a high calibre of business visitors from both the local and international arena expected to participate at the exhibition.

The premier mining, engineering and transport fair will run from today to Friday under the theme Explore, Extract, Expand — Towards Sustainable Mining Value Chains.

Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company chairperson Busisa Moyo said the major highlights of the showcase include tomorrow’s Mine Entra Conference and the official opening ceremony on Friday.

“The silver jubilee edition is a remarkable milestone for the ZITF Company, which has successfully hosted the expo for 24 years. We are satisfied with our preparations and participation after a two-year break due to COVID-19 disruptions to normal business,” Moyo said.

“Mine Entra 2022 comes as the country is witnessing various signature mining projects being either commissioned, expanded or resuscitated to achieve a US$12 billion dollar mining industry target by 2023. The expo provides a platform to evaluate progress, facilitate knowledge sharing and conversations towards that vision.”

More than 160 direct exhibitors had reserved space as of yesterday when last-minute bookings continued to come in, with the organisers expecting a marginal increase in the final figures.

“Foreign exhibitors will be coming from China, South Africa and the United Kingdom while we expect figures to come from across the Sadc region. As at this morning (Monday), 5 474 square metres of exhibition space had been booked, translating to 93,87% of exhibition space occupancy,” he said.

A high calibre of business visitors including managers of industrial enterprises, bankers, financiers, government officials, mining managers, buyers and executives, distributors of materials and equipment, among other professionals with an interest in the mining value chain are expected at the annual exhibition.

There will be a welcome cocktail tonight for exhibitors where a short award ceremony will be held to honour exhibitors who have supported the exhibition and contributed to its rapid growth.

“Running concurrently with the exhibition on Thursday, July 21 will be the Mine Entra conference and official opening ceremony. President Emmerson Mnangagwa will officiate at the ceremony after a mining sector update by the Minister of Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando. Industry executives, relevant policymakers, senior government officials, financiers and investors are among the 300 delegates who have confirmed their attendance,” Moyo added.