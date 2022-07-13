Mhlanga doubtful for Dynamos clash

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

DEFENDING champions FC Platinum are likely to miss the services of defence stalwart, Lawrence Mhlanga, for the crunch tie against Dynamos on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium.

Mhlanga spent the better part of last weekend’s clash against Bulawayo Chiefs with a bandaged head following a collision with goalkeeper David Bizabani.

The Chiefs goalie could not finish the match and was replaced by Matripples Muleya, with Mhlanga scoring the only goal that FC Platinum needed to collect maximum points.

Mhlanga was rushed to hospital for treatment after the match. The club is yet to reveal the extent of the injury.

But he became the sixth player to be added to FC Platinum’s growing injury list after captain Petros Mhari, Blessing Moyo, Hagiazo Magaya and William Stima Stima who have been receiving treatment for various injuries since last month.

However, despite the injuries, coach Norman Mapeza remains happy with the character shown by his charges as they are enjoying their best form in this campaign, with seven wins on the trot.

“At this point, what makes me happy is having a bunch of players who have adjusted to work together and with the zeal to win football matches.

“There is pressure that comes with being on the top of the standings, but everyone here has shown character, starting with our goalkeeping department that has been excellent,” Mapeza said.

FC Platinum have not conceded in seven matches, triumphing in all, a clear indicator of their stealth in defence.

Meanwhile, they face wounded Dynamos whose recent results have seen them fall eight points behind them.

For the Harare giants, this match could pile more misery on Tonderai Ndiraya who is under pressure owing to his team’s poor form since returning from the mid-season break.