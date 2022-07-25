Matsito Junior vows to carry father’s legacy

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

TEDIOUS Matsito Junior, son of the late sungura legend Tedious Matsito has pledged to carry on his father’s legacy and that of the Ngwenya Brothers.

“Yes, I do believe that I am doing my best to carry the Ngwenya Brothers legacy and I will try my best to raise the flag high,” he told NewsDay Life & Style.

The young musician is currently working on an album titled Chinokura Chinokotama, which he said would be carrying six tracks and if all goes well, he looked forward to releasing the album in September.

“Fans are really supporting the band and most of them are eagerly waiting for the new album. I also do have quite a number of musicians who are supporting me, the likes of Baba Harare, Alick Macheso and Progress Chipfumo,” Matsito Junior said.

“In the next few years, I believe the band will be at the high level it was before and we are trying by all means to create music the way our father Tedious did back then because that is what the fans are expecting,”

The promising musician said he has been facing quite a number of challenges, the major ones being inadequate instruments for live shows and transport.

He said currently he was hiring instruments and a few individuals have been occasionally assisting him with instruments. He added: “About the sungura industry, I can say it is coming back to the days of (the late Leonard) Dembo, (John) Chibadura and other legends. I think it’s high time the genre got recognised in the whole of Africa not just here in Zimbabwe as it is a genre that has existed for over 30 years.”

Matsito Junior has one album to himself which he recorded through Macheso’s assistance.

Other young artistes who have followed their parents’ footsteps have also been doing their best to continue with their bloodline legacies; the likes of Selmor Mtukudzi, Peter Moyo, Tendai Manatsa and Tendai Dembo, Sulumani Chimbetu, among others.