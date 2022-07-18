Mangwiro to cover lost ground

By Courage Nyaya

HARARE City head coach Taurai Mangwiro has warned his side not to get carried away by their Castle Lager Premier League win over Triangle at the weekend, but use the result as a head-start to cover lost ground.

The Sunshine City Boys are the only Premiership side with the fewest wins so far this season, winning only four games, while other matches ended in draws and losses.

However, they sit 12th on the 18-team log with 22 points after 24 games.

“We should not be getting carried away, it’s only our fourth victory of the season. We are the team that has won the least number of games, we are also the team with the most number of draws. Those are the areas we need to work on and try to work on lost ground because we have lost too many games,” Mangwiro told NewsDay Sport.

“It’s not going to be easy, but it can be done. We need to build from the victory against Triangle and going forward, there will be no easy games for us, but the resilience we showed is what we need going forward.”

Mangwiro, who spent five years coaching Triangle, praised his side for the “Harare City approach” to the match he believed was a highly contested one.

“We did well to win against Triangle in a highly-contested match considering that I have spent the last five years in the Lowveld with Triangle, so they have knowledge of what to expect from me. It’s good that our players applied themselves very well, we got the much-needed opener and did well to protect our lead,” he said. With 24 league games already played, the Castle Lager League is edging towards a nail-biting climax as teams play for either top-four finish or relegation escape.