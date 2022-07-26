Mangwiro lauds Platinum’s Mapeza

By Courage Nyaya

Harare City head coach Taurai Mangwiro has described FC Platinum Norman Mapeza as one of the best coaches in the country ahead of the two teams’ Castle Lager premier Soccer League clash at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The Sunshine Boys are sinking in relegation waters and acknowledge that they have a big job on their hands to survive the chop.

Mangwiro is hoping that his side can salvage something against the log leaders but admits that they face a tough task against the well-organised platinum miners.

Harare City have collected just four points from their last five matches, while FC Platinum have dropped just two in the same period.

The former Caps United and Monomotapa coach said it was his responsibility to rescue the team from the situation that they find themselves in.

“The honest truth is we are in the mud and no one is going to rescue us, except ourselves and we know very well the job in our hands especially in the weekend game against well-coached FC Platinum, perhaps a team with one of the best coaches in the country,” Mangwiro told NewsDay Sport.

He said that his team will have to come up with ways to combat FC Platinum’s style.

“We need to come up with ways in which we are going to handle the match. We managed it in the reverse fixture although we lost 1-0. We hope we can turn the tide at home and win the match.”

He expressed delight with how the side is showing signs of improvement.

“There has been a great improvement in the players and hopefully starting on Saturday we will be able to grind out results, something that we are yearning for as a team because we are a time where every point counts. You can see that there is tight competition at the basement of the log table and if we continue dropping points, we might find ourselves getting relegated, something l have never encountered since I started coaching in the Premier League.”

Harare City are active in the transfer market as they seek to replace players that have left the club, among them Emmanuel Mandiranga, who switched to Caps.

“We are still chasing a few guys and I hope by the time we get to the weekend we would have managed to bring them on board.”