Manager bashes wife, strips and dumps her

BY NKOSENTSHA KHUMALO

A MANAGER at a Bulawayo clothing company was on Monday brought before provincial magistrate Nobuhle Ndlovu to face charges of abusing his wife after accusing her of denying him his conjugal rights.

The accused, whose name has been withheld to protect the woman, pleaded not guilty to three counts of physical abuse and was remanded in custody to July 29 for trial.

Prosecutor Portia Mshungu told the court that sometime in May this year, the abused woman was cooking in the kitchen when the accused scolded her for being slow in carrying out her household chores.

The woman then indicated that she was not feeling well. In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly picked a metal rod from outside the house and struck her several times, resulting in her sustaining serious head injuries.

When he realised that she was bleeding, he stopped assaulting her.

On another day early this month, the accused went home angry over an issue involving their son’s teacher who had called him complaining over the child’s failure to submit his Continuous Assessment Learning Assessment homework.

The accused’s wife then explained that what was outstanding was to print the work and she needed money to do so. The accused then proceeded to assault her with a thick stick, resulting in her sustaining a deep cut.

The State also alleges that on July 14, he threatened to take her back to her rural home in Lower Gweru for denying him his conjugal rights.

The accused took her out of the house, ordered her to undress, and left her naked. The matter was then reported to the police.