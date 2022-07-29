Mai Titi case set for trial next month

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

THE trial of socialite Evidence Jiri, who faces charges of cyber-bullying comedian Mai Titi, real name Felistas Murata is set to commence on August 29.

The matter was postponed on Thursday after the State failed to produce a video posted on Facebook linking Jiri to the charges.

The docket was also missing.

Jiri, who was represented by Jeremiah Bamu, appeared before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Mhiti.

Allegations are that on June 1, 2022 in Harare, Jiri posted a video of herself on her Facebook page alleging that Murata’s daughters were raped by an insane person whom she resides with.

The video footage is said to have intentionally harassed, bullied, and caused emotional distress, and humiliated Murata.

In an unrelated case, Chamunorwa Maungira (34) and Arnold Gore (26) appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda on Thursday facing attempted murder charges.

Gore and Maungira allegedly assaulted their victim for demanding that they back a debt, and left him for dead.

They were remanded them in custody to August 17.

Allegations are that on July 23, 2022 in the evening, the complainant who was at Mt Hampden Shops approached the duo demanding that they clear their debt.

But Gore hit him with a shovel.

Maungira reportedly joined in the assault. The matter was reported to the police leading to their arrest.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted.