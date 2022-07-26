LSU students barred from exams

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

LUPANE State University (LSU) has reportedly barred students from writing examinations over fee arrears.

Students who spoke on condition of anonymity told Southern Eye that the institution usually insists on full payment of fees before examinations.

“This is not the first time the university has threatened to bar students from writing exams due to non-payment of fees. They have said it before without taking action, but this time they made things tough for the students by making a follow-up on them. Those who failed to clear the arrears were barred from exam rooms,” a student said.

LSU Students Representative Council member Kuda Mnangagwa declined to comment on the matter, but university spokesperson Zwelithini Dlamini said the students had to clear their outstanding fees before starting another semester.

“The correct position is that the university is only barring unregistered students from writing the examinations. Students register at the beginning of the semester, which means they should have cleared fees for the previous semester,” he said.