Lifeline for Ashton stakeholders

FARMERS have expressed relief over the announcement that Tiger Brands will extend operations at its canning business, Langeberg & Ashton Foods, for another season. Jacques Jordaan, chief executive officer of the Canning Fruit Producers’ Association, told Farmer’s Weekly that the decision came just in time as this was the last week in which tin plates could be ordered for the next season.

“If the tin plate had not been ordered, the factory might just as well have been shut now,” Jordaan said. The extension bought farmers much needed time to find a viable business model or partner to help keep the canning factory in Ashton open. – Farmer’s Weekly