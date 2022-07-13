EPAPER
HomeAgricultureLifeline for Ashton stakeholders
Agriculture

Lifeline for Ashton stakeholders

By Newsday News

-

2

FARMERS have expressed relief over the announcement that Tiger Brands will extend operations at its canning business, Langeberg & Ashton Foods, for another season. Jacques Jordaan, chief executive officer of the Canning Fruit Producers’ Association, told Farmer’s Weekly that the decision came just in time as this was the last week in which tin plates could be ordered for the next season.

“If the tin plate had not been ordered, the factory might just as well have been shut now,” Jordaan said. The extension bought farmers much needed time to find a viable business model or partner to help keep the canning factory in Ashton open. – Farmer’s Weekly

Previous articleLet’s make Africa an economic powerhouse
Next articleFeature: Harare reaping the rewards of recycling

Recent Posts

Stories you will enjoy

Recommended reading

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2021 Alpha Media Holdings. All Rights reserved.