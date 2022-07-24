Khwezi addresses social pressures through song

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

AFRO-POP and soul singer Zibusiso “Khwezi” Ndlovu’s latest song titled Asphileni (Let’s Just Live) addresses the struggles and pressures of the modern world.

Through the song, which features popular Bulawayo music giant Sizalobuhle “Msiz’kay”, Nkomo Khwezi encourages people to be strong in life no matter what challenges they face.

“The title of the song Asphileni is inspired by my late father’s wise words of comfort and motivation,” he said.

“The track addresses the struggles and pressures that come with trying to survive in a material world which most, if not all youths, are facing everyday.”

On the song, Khwezi segues and flexes his vocals from low and high notes, pushing them to unimaginable extremes, leaving the listener begging for more.

Khwezi said today’s youths faced serious peer pressure to impress, resulting in them living an artificial life.

“These days the youths seem to be putting themselves under pressure to get most likes on social media, wear the most expensive designer labels, use the latest phone, buy the most expensive drinks and drive the fanciest cars,” he said, adding that all those pressures had created a broken generation drowning in depression and low self-esteem.

“This song is, therefore, encouraging those who are not pressured by material things to remain calm, forget all that and appreciate the little they have. I have been struggling with low self-esteem and this pushed me to write the song. This was my journey to accepting who I am and choosing to be happy with life despite the struggle,” he pointed out.

The Ngicela Sbonisane hitmaker said people needed to feel good about themselves and never compare their abilities and lifestyle to others.

“Music is my passion and I will never stop making it. After performing on Friday Late Show at the Bulawayo Art Gallery, I started working with the organisers who made me realise the real value of my work. I have now come to realise that I should be earning a living from my art,” he added.