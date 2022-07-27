Josta leaves Bosso

BY FORTUNE MBELE

AFTER weeks of speculation, midfielder Joel “Josta” Ngodzo and finally left Highlanders and is believed to be on his way back to Caps United.

Highlanders have confirmed Ngodzo’s departure.

“The Club can confirm that it has parted ways with Joel “Josta” Ngodzo on mutual terms. We are grateful for the contributions he made towards the club during his stay at Bosso. We wish him well in his new endeavours,” Highlanders said.

Ngodzo left Highlanders to join Caps United and was crowned Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year in 2019 and had a brief stint in Zambia before returning to the Bulawayo giants last year but could not be registered then due an international clearance challenge.

He failed to impress at Bosso and has finally parted ways with the club.