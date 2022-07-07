Jah Prayzah’s latest highlights his staying power

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTERS

IT seems whatever the dreadlocked Mukudzeyi Mukombe popularly known as Jah Prayzah’s touches turns to gold.

The multi-award-winning singer, is currently riding high with his latest productions Furuwa and Ticheneke which all have accompanying videos.

On Furuwa, which became Jah Prayzah’s first release this year, he brought back memories of an old classic love track Furuwa Furuwa by Tairos Tendaupenyu and the Rising Power Band.

The Uzumba bred singer’s last release was, Takarasima in August last year.

On the remake of the song, Furuwa, produced by Rodney Beatz, Jah Prayzah has fused it with new tune and lyrics brought in modern flare to the song, but maintained the Furuwa lyrics as part of the chorus.

The track presents two old lovers reminiscing about how they met and enjoyed themselves during their youthful days.

The video opens up with an introduction of an old couple dancing to Furuwa Furuwa the old version song playing on a vinyl disk. The scene then shifts to a new setup were Jah Prayzah is introduced with his girl as that old couple in their youth.

Shot in South Africa, the video setting looks classic. It was shot in a park where people from the original song used to meet.

On the video, Jah Prayzah also made use of classic cars and the room decor also appeared archetypal with a little touch of modern decor.

Although Jah Prayzah’s lyrics on the song are not all parallel to Rising Power band’s composition, he however, did not deviate from the old Furuwa Furuwa’s storyline because both tracks carry the love theme.

In modernising the song, Jah Prayzah showed his rapping skill on one of the verses: Straight to the point baby ini andidi zvekupota, girl you get to know zvandishupa zvandorota mmm tanga tichidanana pandarota iwe neni tichidanana. He gave the song a distinguished tune even within his own discography.

The characters on the video are dressed in modern outfits making the songs look modern.

To celebrate his 35th birthday on July 4, Jah Prayzah dropped Ticheneke, a complete shift from Furuwa set-up to introduce a cultural song espousing the local and Botswana cultures which highlighted his art versatility and creativity.

Set in Botswana and South Africa the song Ticheneke talks about misfortunes which occur to people because of mistakes done by their fore fathers. On the song, Jah Prayzah is appealing to the elders to be cleansed through traditional customs.

The backing vocalist spice up the video quite well, making it appear as if they are actually at a real cleansing ceremony. The video was produced by Rodney Beatz and choreographed by Mmaausi Lekoma.

The setting on the video includes traditional huts, a fire and a lady imitating a sangoma (traditional healer) with wrists beads and some items which are used by sangomas in their trade bringing life to the scene.

Batswana dancers dressed in tswana traditional attire spiced up the video as they showcased admirable foot work that complimented the song’s rhythm dominated by rattles (hosho).

On YouTube, before going to print last night, Furuwa had about 633K views, while Ticheneke was at 238K views.