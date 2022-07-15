Ivana Trump, an ex-wife of former President Trump, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, a longtime businessperson and an ex-wife of Donald Trump, has died in her home in New York City, the former President posted Thursday on Truth Social. She was 73.

The New York Police Department said later Thursday there did not “appear to be any criminality” related to Ivana Trump’s death. According to a statement, police received a 911 call about an “aided individual” at about 12:40 p.m. ET and found a “73 year-old female unconscious and unresponsive.”

The Fire Department of New York said it responded to a report of an individual suffering cardiac arrest at the residence, with the time and place of that response matching the location the NYPD associated with Trump. The fire department said the victim was dead on arrival.

EMS, police said, pronounced Trump dead at the scene and added that the medical examiner will determine the cause of death. CNN has reached out to the Medical Examiner’s office.

Trump was the mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.