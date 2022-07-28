Investing in smallholder farmers

PLANT scientists are working hard to provide more precise knowledge about sustainable farming to the farmers. So that, they can mitigate the world food demand. When researchers get good results they feel proud as farmers do after a successful cropping season.

The agricultural sector in Africa is in need of transformation. The potential of the sector, according to analysts, is stunted because majority of African food growers are subsistence smallholder farmers. For African Development Bank (AfDB) and its partners, the solution lies in raising domestic agricultural production, Daniel Essiet reports.

For the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations and African Development Bank, Africa is a huge market that cannot be ignored.— The Nation