Injuries dent GameCocks, DeMbare clash

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Four Chicken Inn players, including trump cards Brain Muza and Malvin Whata, are limping ahead of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League duel against a depleted Dynamos side at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Coach Joey Antipas yesterday said defender Nielson Ketala and striker George Majika have been ruled out of the game due to injuries while he was by late yesterday still unsure of the availability of Muza and Whata.

“The preparations have been okay but we have a couple of injuries here and there. Ketala is definitely out of the game, Majika is doubtful and I have today (yesterday) to assess if Muza and Whata will make it,” Antipas said.

Muza and Whata have been instrumental in the GameCocks’ campaign in the 2021/2022 league campaign with Muza banging in 10 goals so far while Whata has scored five, with midfielder Brett Amidu weighing in with six goals.

Despite the injuries which could be a setback for Chicken Inn, Antipas said his charges are bubbly in camp and ready for Dynamos and he will not consider that his side has dominated the Glamour Boys over the years.

“The vibe is good in camp after a bit of slump. History will tell you that Dynamos is no longer the same side but Dynamos will always be Dynamos. We have to be up with our game to get the results that we want and not delve in the past. Like I said that the second half of the season would be tough; there are no easy games and look at WhaWha, they have become party spoilers. There are no easy games anymore. We just have to be on our toes and in the groove,” Antipas said.

Chicken Inn, who are chasing table toppers FC Platinum, dispatched Bulawayo Chiefs 3-1 at Luveve Stadium at the back of two defeats. They lost ground on the Zvishavane-based side but are now three points behind after the pacesetters played a goalless draw with Dynamos.

Dynamos’ gaffer Tonderai Ndiraya also admits that they have not been playing well of late and have not fared well against Chicken Inn in Bulawayo but is hopeful of better results when the Glamour Boys troop to BF this afternoon.

Dynamos are five points behind Chicken Inn and eight behind FC Platinum with their last win against Caps United early last month.

“It’s been very difficult for us as a team to get a result in Bulawayo, particularly against Chicken Inn but we will give it our best shot. We are in for a fight. We haven’t been doing well in the past few games, but we got a confidence booster when we recovered from the bad phase that we have been going through. Hopefully, we can continue to go out of those difficult moments. It’s a game that we are looking forward to, especially after playing so well against FC Platinum. Let’s hope we can take that form to Chicken Inn and hopefully this time we can score goals so that we increase our chances of winning the match,” Ndiraya said.

Dynamos are also not spared from the injuries dilemma with key players Ralph Kawondera, Shadreck Nyahwa, King Nadolo and Brendon Mpofu not in the picture for today’s clash.

PSL fixtures

Today: Cranborne Bullets v Harare City (Vengere), FC Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Mandava), Chicken Inn v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Yadah v Ngezi Platinum Stars (NSS)

Tomorrow: Highlanders v Bulawayo City (Barbourfields), Caps United v Manica Diamonds (NSS), Triangle v Black Rhinos (Gibbo), Tenax v Bulawayo Chiefs (Vengere).