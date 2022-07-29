I relocated to Botswana to aid self-discovery:Johnson

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGAR

BRYAN Johnson is a multi-talented artiste who wears many creative jackets. The Botswana-based artiste is a rapper, songwriter, graphic designer, videographer, photographer, producer and music engineer.

His initial interest in music saw him release his debut single in early 2016. He has since released more songs such as Broke Boy and Towela.

Johnson’s talent has not gone unnoticed: it earned him an international award when he was adjudged the Best Graphic Designer in 2019 at the Makoya Entertainment Awards in South Africa.

He credits hard work behind his creative journey.

Johnson even supported this narrative through a song: No Handouts.

NewsDay Life & Style caught up with Johnson, who shared his experiences in a foreign land as well as his future aspirations in the creative industry.

Relocating to Botswana

I relocated to Botswana in 2018 when I was 18 years of age for self-discovery. I wanted to experience a different environment in comparison to the Zimbabwean culture.

The main difference that I noted between Zimbabwe and Botswana with respect to the arts industry is the support. People in Botswana support their artists unreservedly.

In Zimbabwe that support tends to be limited. This is usually coupled with lack or limited funds poured into the arts industry.

A common similarity is the love of singing in vernacular. Both countries express their extreme love for their heritage and their roots.

In Botswana, the people mostly focus on the person’s actual talent regardless of who the person is. There is no form of discrimination at all, and the person’s raw talent is well appreciated.

This is something that can definitely be applied in the Zimbabwean setting, whereby mostly mainstream artists are appreciated most and are given the greatest recognition and funding.

Mentors

I actually have two mentors, popular choreographer John Cole and Farai “FM” Mukungatu. I can say FM discovered me as an artist.

I started music when I was in Grade Three, but around Form Three and Four, I almost gave up as people seemingly started to demand more from me as an artist.

The day I burnt my lyric books, FM hit me up and asked if I could work on something with him.

He went on and even paid for the studio fee and this day changed me. I thank him because he believed in me even when I stopped believing in myself.

John Cole has been there for me from the jump, supporting in so many ways. He really played a huge part in my discovery.

Life in Botswana

Being away from home did not really give me any challenges. It actually made me stronger than before because there is no one to lean on this side.

It is just me and my art against the world and the crazy things. It only took me one song to actually blow and get recognition.

I worked with a local artiste, Stany Stan and we trended for the whole year, making waves on both television and radio.

I was also making waves back home, and this is not so easy unless you got connected.

Performances

I have worked with Ashta FM, Ashta Eez, Danegy and Kross among others. I have also performed at Morgan High School and a lot of events that include, but not limited to the Skoro Skoro launch.

I have also performed at the World Dance Day celebrations where I have shared the stage with MC Chita and Tammy Moyo.

I was rated as number four to watch on the streets on the Good Cop Bad Cop podcast and have also featured the Devolt, Jam Cast when I dropped a gospel rap song titled Dreams Against Ctitics.

Of graphic designing

I have designed fliers for a number of artistes among them John Cole, Ammara Brown and a Zimbabwean mobile network company.

I have also designed art covers for BjB, Amantle Brown from Botswana, and Trade Mark in South Africa.

Wishes

I look forward to working with other artistes, the likes of Shashl, Hanna and Sunh because I love their sound and the flavour they are bringing into the industry.