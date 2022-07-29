How to feel better when you are lonely

THERE are a lot of things that can cause you to feel lonely. Maybe you’ve moved away from your friends and family. Or maybe you just are in a social slump. Whatever the reason, loneliness can make you feel really blue. Just remember that you’re not the only one who feels that way. Fortunately, there are many steps you can take to feel better when you are lonely.

Call a friend

When you are feeling lonely, it might feel like you are isolated. Feeling down can cause you to want to withdraw. That’s normal. But you will feel better if you attempt some human contact. Pick up the phone and reach out to a friend and ask if they have a few minutes to talk. You can try keeping the tone light, but making your feelings clear. Say, “I’m feeling a little lonely and I could use a laugh. What’s the funniest thing that happened to you today?”

Plan a trip

Traveling is a great way to beat the loneliness blues. Figure out somewhere to go and start planning. Organising a trip will give you something fun to focus on and look forward to. Go visit a friend. Schedule a get together. Start putting some dates on the calendar. Reach out to some friends and set up some outings. When you are feeling lonely, it can be really helpful to have something fun to look forward to.

Spend quality time with someone

When you are feeling especially lonely, it might not be enough to just have a casual get together with a friend. Sometimes you might feel like you need some more in-depth bonding. Try reaching out to someone you really care for and asking for some quality time.

Perform a random act of kindness

You don’t have to reach out to someone you know. You can actually feel less alone by connecting with a perfect stranger. Try doing something nice for someone. Give up your seat on a crowded bus. Smile and say, “Here, you take this seat.” You will feel like you are helping someone, which will make you feel better.

Volunteer

Find an organisation that you find worthwhile and donate your time.

Consider serving soup at a local soup kitchen. You will definitely be able to feel like part of a community.

Leave the house

When you are feeling lonely, it can be tempting to withdraw. You might feel like wallowing in your sadness. However, you can help fight loneliness if you try going out and about.Head outside for a walk The fresh air will help boost your mood. You will also see other people, which can help you feel less isolated.

Run some errands

Sometimes just basic human contact can make you feel more connected to people. Try going to the grocery store. You will be productive and fight your sadness at the same time.

Explore your interests

Maybe you are going through a period where you are on your own a lot. Maybe you are working on building new friendships, or maybe it just seems like everyone is busy. Make good use of the free time that you have.

Take some time to explore the things that interest you. For example, maybe you have always been interested in cooking. Try taking a class to hone your skills.

Are you an animal lover? Use your free time to volunteer at a shelter.

Learn to play a musical instrument. This can feel productive and soothing at the same time.

Try a new sport

Physical activity is an excellent mood booster.[8] Group sports are also an excellent way to meet new people. Join a local team to help yourself feel better. Look for a fun recreational league. Many cities offer sports such as basketball, volleyball, and softball. You can also join a non-competitive team. Look for a league that offers sports such as kickball or dodge ball.

Read a book

Reading is a great way to combat loneliness. If you are reading fiction, you can lose yourself in the story. An engaging read can help you feel more connected to the characters.

Treat yourself to a new book. Pick up the latest thriller and dive in. Talking about books is also a great way to connect with people. Try joining a book club.

Reading can spark your imagination. The book you read might give you ideas on fun new things to do.

Make new friends

Maybe you have moved and have not met many people in your new town. Or maybe you are in a transition period, and just looking for a new group. Whatever your situation is, you can take steps to meet some new people.

School is a great place to make new friends. Ask one of your classmates if they want to form a study group with you.

Work is also a good place to make connections. Organize a happy hour to get to know your new co-workers.

Start saying hi to your neighbors. Ask the person across the hall if they are interested in taking a walk around the neighborhood on a nice day.

Acknowledge your emotion

sWhen you are feeling lonely, it can cause a variety of other emotions. You might also feel sad or anxious. Remember that these are normal emotions. Everyone experiences a wide range of feelings.