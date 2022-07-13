Hadebe’s stock continues to rise in US

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

WARRIORS and Houston Dynamo FC defender Teenage Hadebe continues to enhance his status as one of the country’s leading football exports after being named into the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Week on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old, who is known for his defensive qualities, is also carving a reputation as an occasional scorer of important goals after setting an incredible new record in the Major League Soccer (MLS) competition following his stoppage-time goal at the weekend.

Hadebe found the back of the net with a late equaliser in an MLS Western Conference encounter against Dallas FC on Sunday. The goal meant the latest rendition of the Texas Derby ended in a two-all draw.

The former Chicken Inn defender pounced on a rebound in the box to find the back of the net in the 101st minute to send PNC Stadium into mayhem. The goal was the latest non-penalty goal in MLS history.

Hadebe finished the match with two shots on target and two shots inside the box, both of which were tied for team highs.

He leads the team in interceptions this season with 29 as he continues to live up to his billing as one of the highest earners at the club.

The gifted Zimbabwe international is the seventh Houston Dynamo player to receive MLSSoccer.com Team of the Week honours this season.

This is his second career Team of the Week recognition. He was previously named to the Team of the Week in 2021.

“You know when it is a derby you don’t need to be motivated by anyone or anything,” Hadebe said after the game.

“You need to motivate yourself. I always have fun before the game with my children, we played together before. I told my wife I was going to score. Every time I have the feeling that I can score I always score, I don’t know why. By the end of the season we want to be in the playoffs and I want to help the team reach that goal.”

Hadebe’s heroics earned him praises from Houston Dynamo coach Paulo Nagamura, who said he has been impressed by the Warriors star’s fighting spirit.

“Teenage is a centre back and his primary job is to defend and give us solid back line but today he showed the willingness to do what has to be done to help the game. He has that in him and got rewarded with a goal. He never gives up, he fights till the end and today he got rewarded with a goal and I’m happy for him,” said Nagamura.

Meanwhile, Hadebe’s side could not continue where they left off against FC Dallas after succumbing to a 3-1 defeat against the MLS Western Conference log leaders Austin FC on Tuesday evening.

Houston Dynamo are now on 11th position on the Western Conference log with a paltry 21 points from 20 matches and in real danger of missing out on the MLS Playoffs.