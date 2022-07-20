Ekasi braai festival on cards

BY NKOSENTSHA KHUMALO

WHISKEY Smokey Events are set to host the Ekasi Braai Booze Shisha (BBS) festival aimed at promoting and providing a platform for local artistes to showcase their diverse talents.

The festival has been set for July 30 at The Krugers in Pumula South, Bulawayo.

“Ekasi BBS festival is aimed at promoting Ekasi talent through offering them a chance to showcase their talents to a larger audience,” said Trust Sibanda, the director and founder of Whiskey Smokey Events.

“This event will create awareness of all artistes showcasing their talents. It will also showcase the Kruger Chillspot as a go-to venue for events and benefit the entrepreneurs that will be service providers and exhibitors during the event.”

An array of artistes across genres like hip-hop, amapiano, dancehall, reggae and kwaito will get an opportunity to showcase their talents through musical performances and various dances.

Some of the artistes who will be performing at the event are Drizzy D, Mandie Mae, Kryptonite, Flammy K, TCK, Sam real, Angello, Phat Blaster, Hooligan and Hard man Mr VPC.

“After the artistes’ performances, some wheel spinners will take to the turntables to spice and intensify the vibe,” Sibanda said, further noting that food and beverage stalls will be available to sufficiently supply the audience with enough nourishment and refreshments during the event.

Some of the event organisers are Dj Pablo, Dj Willz and Ovain.