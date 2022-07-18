Efforts to transform Tanzanian livestock sector hailed

LIVESTOCK and Fisheries minister Mashimba Ndaki has hailed the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) for concerted efforts in transforming and enhancing the livestock sector contribution to the economy.

He made the remarks during the first livestock show and auction held in Ubena Zomozi, Coast Region over the weekend organised by the Tanzania Commercial Cattle Society.

The first ever livestock show and auction aimed at demonstrating cattle seed stock to livestock keepers to learn and acquire new breeds which is necessary in commercialising the sector.— Tanzania Daily News