Ebola outbreak officially over in DR Congo

The latest Ebola outbreak has been contained within three months thanks to a “swift” and “robust response” in the Democratic Republic of Congo, says the World Health Organization (WHO).

Four people have died since this outbreak – the country’s 14th since 1976 – was declared in April in the western city of Mbandaka.

Three of those who died were considered “confirmed cases” and one was considered a “probable” case, the global health body said.

The WHO will continue to monitor the situation in case of any “flare-ups”, but in a statement it praised the Congolese authorities. The UN organisation worked together with the government to roll out vaccinations, testing, contract tracing, infection prevention and control, as well as community engagement.

“This outbreak response shows that by bolstering preparedness, disease surveillance and swift detection, we can stay a step ahead,” said WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti in a statement on Monday.-bbc