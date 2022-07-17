Dynamos sweat for draw

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

FC PLATINUM . . . . . . . . . 0

DYNAMOS produced a gritty performance to halt FC Platinum winning streak in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium in Harare yesterday.

Many expected the league champions to roll over the ailing Harare giants, but the Tonderai Ndiraya-coached side gave a good account of themselves to at least avoid defeat.

And with a bit of luck, DeMbare could have collected maximum points, but the players, once again appeared to have conspired to miss the chances they created.

Ndiraya was happy his side managed to recover from last week’s surprise defeat by Cranborne Bullets.

“We are coming from a defeat and if you take it from that angle, it’s a point gained. It’s a good recovery,” Ndiraya said

“But if you take it from another angle, it’s two points dropped. We really wanted to close the gap between us and our rivals. That did not happen, and from that point of view I’m a bit disappointed. Not entirely disappointed because of the manner we played today. We were playing a formidable side. It’s not a secret that they had gone on a seven-match winning streak and for us to stop that run and compete the way we competed is quite commendable. I want to give credit to the players for the shift that they put in today.”

It was a fourth straight game that Dynamos failed to score a goal despite creating very good chances.

“We also created better chances than FC Platinum, but again we continue to mourn about the cutting edge, the chances that we create and fail to convert. It’s a bit disappointing from that end. Apart from that this was a good game,” Ndiraya added.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza had a different opinion.

He felt the match was scrappy although he said they will take the point.

“It’s a point gained for us but there was nothing to talk about save for the soft free kicks that were given to Dynamos. If we were going to concede, it was from the soft and unnecessary free kicks. From open play, Dynamos were never going to score against us. They never created opportunities, and the same thing with Dynamos. They didn’t have any opportunities. There was no football today,” Mapeza said.

He explained why his side was uncharacteristically disjointed yesterday.

“We missed Gift Bello at the back because he is usually the one who initiates our moves from the back. I’m not taking anything from the guys who played today, but he is the one who does everything for us.”

With the draw, FC Platinum’s lead at the top of the log standings was cut to three points after second-placed Chicken Inn won their match yesterday.

Dynamos remained third, eight points behind FC Platinum.

Ndiraya started the match brightly and had good chances early on, the best falling to Frank Makarati who could, however, not keep his free header on target, while Keith Murera and Tino Muringai’s goal-bound shots were blocked.

Bill Antonio also found himself in a good position when he isolated defender Lawrence Mhlanga and managed to beat him for pace, but shot wide.

FC Platinum were struggling to impose their passing game and the only chance that they created in the first half was from a free kick taken by Walter Musona which Taimon Mvula saved.

The champions improved in the second half and created two chances in succession in the 60th minute.

Panashe Mutimbanyoka’s rasping shot went wide, while Gift Mbweti’s effort went over the bar.

Teams

Dynamos: T Mvula, T Muringai, P Jaure, F Makarati, E Jalai, K Murera, R Kawondera (G Murwira, 77′), T Mavhunga, E Paga (A Eonde, 90′), B Antonio, E Katema (I Sadiki, 68′).

FC Platinum: W Magalane, G Mbweti, L Mhlanga, N Chinyerere, K Mangiza, R Pavari, P Mutimbanyoka (I Mucheneka, 82′),

B Banda, J Mutudza, W Musona, T Ngwenya.