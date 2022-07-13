Dynamic experiences shape Anibal’s music, performances

BY Tendai Sauta

MARY Anibal is famed for her innovative vocal style and a prolific humour prowess. This is reflected in her latest hit single Bhonzo Muderere.

Through her musical prowess, Anibal is surely destined to rise to an Afro-fusion music luminary.

A lead singer for Wenyombwe band, Anibal launched her music career in 2015. As a session backing vocalist, she has worked with an array of top artistes among them Jah Prayzah, dendera singer Allan Chimbetu, Mathias Mhere, Trust Samende of Mokoomba, Josphat Somanje, Othnell “Mangoma” Moyo and Josh Meck.

NewsDay (ND) Life & Style’s correspondent Tendai Sauta recently spoke to Anibal (MA) on the sidelines of her solo performance. Below are excerpts from the interview.

ND: Can you enlighten us about your career in music.

MA: Mary Anibal is a singer, song writer and mbira player. My music journey so far has been nothing but a blessing in my life. I cannot even imagine myself doing anything else other than music. I owe it to God for making it all possible.

I have had the opportunity to meet great artistes in the music industry both locally and internationally.

My career has had its ups and downs. That being said, it is the dynamics within the experience that have moulded my firm understanding in both music and live performance.

It has also been interesting dealing with the different sets and categories within the industry, the business of music and creative processes. I have received a lot of help from my family and friends. It is one thing to be a musician, but discipline and consistency have been a vital lesson for me. I have high hopes for myself and the Zimbabwe music industry, so I look forward to being part of the foundation of the new era of this growing industry.

ND: Can you share with us your experiences during the music tours?

MA: My experience on the music tours has been eye opening. Nothing beats the exposure one can get when you have the opportunity to do music tours within and outside Africa.

The tours made me realise the pride in being a Zimbabwean and sharing how rich the Zimbabwean passion is.

Whenever I stepped on the stage and faced the microphone, I knew my narrative as a Zimbabwean musician would blossom out.

I had the opportunity to tour as Jah Prayzah’s mbira player and backing vocalist. Being under his (Jah Prayzah) leadership in the band has provided me with several lessons like communication, respect, tour management and stage presence.”

ND: How do you feel about Zimabwean mbira music?

MA: Mbira music goes beyond just a feeling, but it is life. It is the only genre in which I feel free and see God’s purpose for me through it.

I manage to absorb life issues, lessons and naturally find myself navigating towards solutions and hopes that the listener needs to hear.

Feelings easily fade and expire, but my knowing for a fact that I was born to incorporate mbira music helps me strive for excellence in the genre. I think mbira music is taken for granted by a lot of people. I am honoured to be a steward of this ancient instrument and look forward to where it will take me.

ND: Who is your role model?

MA: Mentioning names would really narrow down to one person. I have a couple that come to mind though, the likes of Angelque Kidjo, the late Chiwoniso Maraire, Sona Jorbarte and Tandiswa Mazwai.

What I love about these ladies collectively is their musical intelligence and ability to deliver a sound so unique to them, these people are living legends to me.

ND: Where do you see yourself after graduating from college?

MA: Well, I have already graduated from Music Crossroads Academy and I have huge ambitions, dreams and a lot that I want to do. I, however, have to calm down and create a roadmap so that I can be the best version of myself. I look forward to being a Zimbabwean and mbira music ambassador around the world.

I am very confident with God’s gift in me, this talent and through His grace I will be able to bring a fresh musical experience to listeners of all cultures and backgrounds.

I write music to inspire good to be considered in a different society; that alone cries out for my music to reach everyone. I have an irresistible passion about this and I cannot wait to share it all with the world.

ND: Your parting shot?

MA: John Legend once said in a song: ‘The future started yesterday and we are already late’, this closely describes how eager I am to explore the world of music and see how far I can go with it.

Not only is this for myself in fulfilling my ambitions, but for the change that can bring to those who are in need of it in our society.