‘Drug-induced crime on the rise’

BY NKOSENTSHA KHUMALO

BULAWAYO has of late been recording an upsurge in suicide and rape cases, with police blaming the criminal acts on drug and alcohol abuse.

“We have an instance in which a 27-year-old man hanged himself after phoning his father to apologise for abusing drugs,” Bulawayo police spokesperson Abednico Ncube told Southern Eye yesterday..

“On Thursday, we received another case of suicide where a man aged 30 bade farewell to his mother saying that he was visiting his friend who is far away, which is also connected to drugs abuse.

“We are having rape cases where a 20-year-old man raped his 8-year-old daughter.”

Ncube said police investigations showed that drug peddlers were also targeting learners, selling them food such as buns laced with the intoxicants.

“We are urging parents to ensure that their children carry their own food from home as opposed to buying from the streets because some of the stuff sold on the streets is laced with drugs,” Ncube said.

Police Victim Friendly Unit coordinator Assistant Inspector Sihle Gwamure said drug abuse was also fuelling domestic violence cases.

“Drugs are also linked to domestic violence as those that are usually high on drugs end up physically and emotionally abusing those that they live with,” Gwamure said.

“We also urge members of the public to avoid boarding Honda Fit vehicles as some drivers are usually high on drugs and end up abusing and raping female passengers.”