Disability policy to be fast-tracked: Minister

BY PRIDE MZARABANI

PUBLIC Service minister Paul Mavima says government will fast-track implementation of the National Disability Policy (NDP).

The NDP, launched last year, was developed to support various stakeholders to address issues of marginalisation and discrimination of people with disabilities (PWDs), while empowering them to improve their own quality of life and enable them to contribute towards the country’s national development agenda.

“We are acknowledging that as a government, we cannot provide the resources needed; be it finance, human capital and ideas to move this important programme forward,” Mavima said at the launch of the Technical National Co-ordination Committee to fast-track the NDP yesterday.

“We need to bring in our development partners for us to complement whatever we have. We are also saying unless we have an effective co-ordinating framework for moving these issues, we are not going to be effective.”

The launch was in conjunction with the United Nations Partnership for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNPRPD) and United Nations Zimbabwe.

Unesco regional office for Southern Africa director Lidia Brito said: “There is need for a mindset shift on PWDs so that we empower them. The UNPRPD is committed to accelerate the convention of the rights of persons with disabilities.”

United Nations resident and humanitarian coordinator, Edward Kallon said: “UN remains committed and stands with Zimbabwe in assisting PWDs.”