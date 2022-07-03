DeMbare fire blanks in drab draw

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS . . . . . . . . . 0

TRIANGLE . . . . . . . . . .0

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya has appealed for patience from the team’s supporters and urged them to trust the players despite a troubled start to the second half of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The Harare giants were held to a goalless draw by Triangle at the National Sports Stadium yesterday as they fell five points behind leaders FC Platinum.

Yesterday’s result followed a surprise 1-0 defeat to Yadah last week, and alarm bells are beginning to ring in their camp.

Fans responded to another listless showing by jeering and booing the players.

But Ndiraya is adamant that the team’s is on the right track and wants fans onside.

“If you look where we are coming from, we just have to be happy that our team has progressed this far, I feel we are progressing,” Ndiraya said.

“That is one thing that I’m really happy about. Sometimes when the team is expected to win and it does turn out that way, fans are expected to react that way, but what is important is where we are and where we want to go.”

Following last week’s disappointing loss, Ndiraya made six changes to his starting line-up as he sought an improved performance.

Two of those were forced as Patson Jaure came in for Stephen Appiah, who picked a knock at training on the eve of the match, while Keith Murera replaced Trevor Mavhunga, who was ill.

Young Luke Musikiri was handed his first start this season, but the teenager didn’t do much to justify the decision and was replaced just after half-time.

He was a victim of intense booing from the fans.

“He was average, but it’s OK, he is a youngster at 18. We thought perhaps we could get some goals. We really want to solve the issue of goal scoring. We are not scoring goals and that is the solution that we were trying to look for today,” Ndiraya said.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t score, but that is part of the game. We have to go back, work more and have more hours at training in that offensive department and hopefully, we can come good in the games to come.”

The changes he made looked to bring some verve in the team, something that was amiss in the match against Yadah.

But despite dominating the match for long periods, the home side couldn’t just score.

Confusion marred the start of the match after a clash of kits. But eventually, Dynamos agreed to change into their warm up shorts to allow the match to start.

It was Triangle who could have put their noses in front, but Gerald Bero’s shot grazed the bar after just four minutes.

Dynamos’ best chance of the first half came on the half hour mark and fell to Ralph Kawondera, who headed just wide a good delivery from Bill Antonio.

Returning Shadreck Nyahwa wasted a good chance just after the restart before Kawondera missed a sitter after a mistake by Triangle goalkeeper Geoffrey Chitsumba.

The away side was mostly relying on counter-attacks in the second half and almost found some joy from one of their breaks, but Russel Madamombe was a second late from connecting to a Bero cross with the goal gapping.

DeMbare’s next match is a tricky tie away to Cranborne Bullets at Sakubva Stadium.

“It’s a difficult venue, but I still believe that we can go there and fight. There is still time, it’s still a long way to go and if we are going to exhibit the same spirit that we did today I’m fully confident that we can get results in the games to come,” Ndiraya said.

Dynamos remain on third position with 35 points, while Triangle are fifth, five points behind.

“It’s a very important draw, a point away from home against Dynamos is good,” Triangle coach Jairos Tapera said.

“My boys showed character from the start up to the end. With luck, we could have scored a goal, but I’m satisfied with the performance of the team. We were doing very well in terms of the build-up. I’m more than happy with this point, it feels like a win. If I had money, I would give these boys winning bonuses because they did excellently well.”

But he was not happy with some of the decisions by the match officials.

“I don’t want to say the referees were biased, but I would ask them to be fair when officiating these games. It’s very bad when you go through the week training these boys and they are ready, they want to win and they do everything, but somebody decides that it will not happen. We want fairness, even though we are from

Triangle.”

Teams

Dynamos: T Mvula, P Jaure, F Makarati, E Jalai, B Mpofu, S Nyahwa, (E Katema, 68’), K Murera, R Kawondera, B Antonio, E Paga (A Orotomal, 78’), L Musikiri (I Sadiki, 48’)

Triangle: G Chitsumba, J Mukombwe, T Musariri, T Chisi, K Gwao, T Kabanda, E Karembo, R Madamombe (S Verenga, 84’), M Ngwenya (D Chirambamurivo, 65’), D Ngoma, G Bero