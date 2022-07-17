CSOs trade accusations

BY KUDAKWASHE TAGWIREYI

A PRESS briefing held last week in the capital revealed deep-rooted divisions within the civil society after accusations were levelled against the Federation of Non-Governmental Organisations group for being pro-Zanu-PF.

The joint Press conference was addressed by the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC), which was also accused of being aligned to the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

CiZC chairperson Peter Mutasa said there was an attempt to close democratic space in the country.

“Only this week, a pro-Zanu PF functionary leader of a one-man organisation, the Fongo, Goodson Nguni said that as soon as the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Bill is signed into law, top on the list of organisations to be shut down are CiCZ, the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum and the Zimbabwe Peace Project,” he said.

Nguni shot back saying the three cited CSOs were funded by Western countries and accused them of generating false reports.

“These organisations which are Western-funded are there to cause mayhem in this country. They are moving away from their core mandate. They tell lies about our country. They fake abductions, fake human rights abuses, and say bad things about our country,” Nguni said.