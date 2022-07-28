Cresta employees nabbed over $78k fraud

BY VARAIDZO MUDEWAIRI

TWO former Cresta Hotel employees have been nabbed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) over fraud involving US$78 599.

In a statement, Zacc spokesperson John Makamure said former Cresta Hotel accountant Simbarashe Chamutsa and former debtors clerk Obert Muchobo committed the offence between January and May 2022.

“It is alleged that during the period extending from 1 January 2022 to 31 May 2022 , Chamutsa and Muchobo fraudulently reproduced deposit slips for purposes of banking while converting the money to their personal use,” he said.

Makamure said the offence was discovered after an internal audit.

Chamutsa and Muchobo will appear in court today.