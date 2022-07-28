Cresta employees nabbed over $78k fraud

BY VARAIDZO MUDEWAIRI
TWO former Cresta Hotel employees have been nabbed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) over fraud involving US$78 599.

In a statement, Zacc spokesperson John Makamure said former Cresta Hotel accountant Simbarashe Chamutsa and former debtors  clerk  Obert Muchobo  committed the offence between January and May 2022.

“It is alleged that  during the period  extending  from  1 January  2022  to 31 May 2022 , Chamutsa and Muchobo  fraudulently  reproduced deposit slips for purposes of banking  while converting  the money  to their personal use,” he said.

Makamure said the offence was discovered after an internal audit.

Chamutsa and Muchobo will appear in court today.

