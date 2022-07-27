Council settles apostolic shrine row

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

MAKONI Rural District Council has handed over a disputed apostolic sect shrine to Johanne Masowe eChishanu Jerusarema-Bhesidha after it was “hijacked” by a rival camp.

The shrine, popularly known as Zingondi, is in Musekiwa Village, under Chief Tandi.

The dispute erupted after a former Bhesidha leader Tarisai Chibango formed his own sect, and refused to vacate the shrine.

This resulted in two sects fighting to worship at the shrine.

According to a letter dated July 22, signed by MRDC chief executive officer one E Pise and addressed to Johanne Masowe eChishanu Jerusarema-Bhesidha leader Echoes Chiore, Chibango has been ordered to vacate the shrine.

“I write to advise you that the roads, planning and works council committee have deliberated and resolved that the disputed site be awarded to your sect. That the temporary lease issued to Mr T Chibango’s sect be withdrawn in your favour,” the letter read.

Chiore, popularly known as Madzibaba Echoes, commands a huge following. He leads 87 branches in and outside Zimbabwe.

Johanne Masowe eChishanu Jerusarema-Bhesidha has headquarters in Guruve and Marondera.