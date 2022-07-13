Copper cable thief jailed 20 years

BY TAPFUMANEI MUCHABAIWA

A 32-YEAR-OLD Epworth man was yesterday sentenced to 20 years in jail at the Chivhu Magistrates Court for stealing and vandalising Zesa infrastructure.

Wellie Maribha, who was on the police wanted list in Hwedza, was arrested on Monday at his girlfriend’s place in Epworth, south east of Harare.

Maribha was being sought for vandalism of transformers and theft of copper cables at Chimowa primary and secondary schools in Hwedza.

Zesa Holdings spokesperson George Manyaya said the power utility was working with law enforcement agents and communities to fight infrastructure damage.

“The long arm of the law finally caught up with him having evaded arrest on two occasions at police roadblocks,” Manyaya said.

Meanwhile, three Harare men were on Monday caught vandalising Zesa infrastructure as they dug up a three-core armoured cable in Mt Hampden.

“Abraham Sibindi (20) of Charles Prince Airport compound and Addington Magana (26) appeared in court yesterday and were remanded in custody to today for bail hearing,” police said.

Zesa is losing more than $2 million annually to copper cable thefts and vandalism of transformers.

The vice has also left some suburbs without electricity for long periods.