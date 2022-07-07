Convicted ex-president returns to Burkina Faso

The former President of Burkina Faso, Blaise Compaoré, has arrived back in his country after spending seven years in exile.

The government says he is there to hold talks with the military junta as part of reconciliation efforts.

One journalist has been tweeting pictures of the return:

#Burkina Faso/ Exclusif / ci dessous, photo de l'ancien Président Blaise Compaoré dans l'avion qui le conduit ce 07 juillet 2022 à Ouagadougou où il doit participer le 8/7/ à une rencontre de " réconciliation nationale". Son avion se posera à la Base aérienne de Ouaga . pic.twitter.com/2q5h19vadB — Serge Daniel (@SergeDa58898703) July 7, 2022

In April this year Compaoré was given a life sentence in absentia for his role in the assassination of the country’s revolutionary leader, Thomas Sankara, during the coup that brought him to power 35 years ago.

It’s not clear whether Compaoré will be subjected to a judicial process now that he is back in Burkina Faso.

Lawyers representing the family of Mr Sankara have called for his arrest. – BBC