Burkina Faso's former president Blaise Compaore
Convicted ex-president returns to Burkina Faso

The former President of Burkina Faso, Blaise Compaoré, has arrived back in his country after spending seven years in exile.

The government says he is there to hold talks with the military junta as part of reconciliation efforts.

In April this year Compaoré was given a life sentence in absentia for his role in the assassination of the country’s revolutionary leader, Thomas Sankara, during the coup that brought him to power 35 years ago.

It’s not clear whether Compaoré will be subjected to a judicial process now that he is back in Burkina Faso.

Lawyers representing the family of Mr Sankara have called for his arrest. – BBC

