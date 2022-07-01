Church, the ground and pillar of truth

“AS a teacher of the Gospel of Christ, I labour to teach to the extent of emptying the truth of the doctrine of Christ in me to the congregation that they stand on their own in my absence at home, school, college, university, work or business.

This is frightening to those who want to keep a grip on believers so that they get love offering. However the good part is that the more you teach the more they want to hear the Glad Tidings or the Good News. Please do not disenfranchise church comers.

The members should be so full of knowledge to overflowing that the only option is to share with others. This results in corporate numerical and spiritual growth of the body of Christ. We go to church to know more about Jesus Christ Who is the Way, the Truth and the Life. The Bible is Christocentric so the church should be Christocentric as well. It is not a platform for other fields of human endeavour.

Apostle Paul, a teacher of no mean repute teaches in 1 Timothy 3:14-15, New King James, “[14] These things I write to you, though I hope to come to you shortly; [15] but if I am delayed, I write so that you may know how you ought to conduct yourself in the house of God, which is the church of the living God, the pillar and ground of the truth.” The church is the pillar and ground of truth.

You know very well that I do not subscribe to the idea of business seminars and exhibitions taking up time to learn of Christ. They had such during Jesus’ earthly ministry.

Let us see how Jesus responded in John 2:13-17, “[13] And the Jews’ passover was at hand, and Jesus went up to Jerusalem, [14] And found in the temple those that sold oxen and sheep and doves, and the changers of money sitting: [15] And when he had made a scourge of small cords, he drove them all out of the temple, and the sheep, and the oxen; and poured out the changers’ money, and overthrew the tables; [16] And said unto them that sold doves, take these things hence; make not my father’s house an house of merchandise. [17] And his disciples remembered that it was written, The zeal of thine house hath eaten me up.”

There are business courses and business schools to train those who want to venture into business. We have limited time to study the Word and pray. Therefore, we cannot afford to waste time on temporal things. The church deals with spiritual and eternal realities.

While we are praying and maybe fasting for a conference to hear clearly from the father, others are praying and fasting for large volumes of sales at the conference.

I’m not apologetic in defence of the Gospel of Christ. I am anchored on Romans 1:16, “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek.” Business seminar and exhibition in church are not salvation.

The church has to migrate to spirituality from carnality. Apostle Paul was a tent maker but never brought that to the church. Equally Apostle Peter never taught the church how to fish. Above all, Jesus never had a sermon titled carpentry. The Bible is our doctrinal book.

If church ceases to be the ground and pillar of truth, charlatans and swindlers of sow a seed or I have anointing of business will ride on members’ ignorance.

Members become so vulnerable. These become cults and those funny stories we hear and read become the order of the day. You end up buying “anointed” bricks and Mukuvisi River water labelled, from Israel. In any case all these elements amount to nothing. We worship in spirit and truth.

Do I remove miracles from the church? God forbid, rather l establish miracles based on truth. The Gospel of Christ is self defending but when cults and religion blind you, you will not see anything wrong with evil practices because all you want are “results” and breakthroughs.

A demonic door would have opened and satan pampers you for a little time before he wrecks havoc. Remember that beyond every teaching, there is a spirit behind. Open your eyes to the truth.

On this platform, I am committed to the truth. Flee with your life bought by the precious blood of Jesus. I remain vigorous and my Christian apologetics rests on the finished work of Christ all the time. I preach, 2 Timothy 4:2, “Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all long-suffering and doctrine.”

Hold on to your Bible and study it. God the Father loves you. I leave you with 1 Timothy 5:17, “Let the elders that rule well be counted worthy of double honour, especially they who labour in the word and doctrine.[teaching]”. They protect on behalf of the Chief Shepherd. Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.