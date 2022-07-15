Chiwenga’s fashion crazy wife

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga’s new love Miniyothabo Baloyi is a fashionista whose love for fashion reflects on the elegant pictures she posts on her Facebook page

An army colonel, Baloyi recently married Chiwenga after the latter’s bitter divorce with former model Marry Mubaiwa.

The 46-year-old army colonel runs Style By Minnie, which operates high-end boutiques in Harare.

Two of the boutiques that have both male and female designer clothes are located at Longcheng Plaza in Belvedere and Sam Levy Village in Borrowdale, Harare.

Despite being in the top echelons of the army and being married to Zimbabwe’s second-in-command, Baloyi has endeared well with her 4 900 friends on her Facebook page.

Who is she?

Baloyi is said to be one of the sharp minds in the Zimbabwe National Army. She speaks about six languages including Mandarin, French and Zulu, among others. She is also a government linguist/Chinese translator and Chinese lecturer at Zimbabwe Staff College. She is also a Mandarin for Business lecturer at Harare Institute of Technology.

Education

Baloyi holds a doctorate in business studies from the Midlands State University and two masters degrees from the University of Zimbabwe and the Midlands State University.

Directorship

She is a managing director at Kolamminnie Pvt Ltd T\A Style By Minnie.

Clientelle base

Baloyi has dressed many celebrities among them footballer Marvelous Nakamba and model Faith Candy as well as some top business executives.

Singing

Baloyi on her Facebook account says she used to sing in church. Jokingly she emphasized that never mind the voice, God always hears the praises regardless of one’s voice quality.